WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says

Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental...
Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection, a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report used data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee, which researched such deaths in 36 states between 2017 to 2019.

The leading underlying causes are mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, cardiac conditions and infection.

More than half of the deaths occurred a week to up to a year after pregnancy.

The CDC said the report highlights the need for healthcare professionals and the public to be more aware of pregnancy-related complications that can happen during and after pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall

Latest News

Jonathan Smith (left) and Charles Smith (right) are accused of embezzling county-owned...
Duo indicted for embezzlement in Jackson Co.
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Phillip York man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a Florida woman...
St. Martin man gets life for killing a woman found buried in his backyard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore