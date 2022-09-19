Monday’s Forecast

It’s a mild start to Monday with temperatures in the 70s. Today’s highs will climb into the lower 90s which is above-normal for late September. A strong ridge of hot high pressure will be in control of our weather pattern for much of this week. So, we can expect hardly any rain and plenty of heat for this final week of summer. A cool front may move through the area late this week. It could possibly bring a slight drop in humidity by Friday to parts of our region. Meanwhile in the tropics, Hurricane Fiona was located near the Dominican Republic early Monday and is forecast to move northward toward Bermuda by late this week. There is also a disturbance in the central Atlantic with a low chance to develop. There are zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast for the next five days or more. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

