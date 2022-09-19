WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Monday’s Forecast

We'll sizzle for the final week of summer. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a mild start to Monday with temperatures in the 70s. Today’s highs will climb into the lower 90s which is above-normal for late September. A strong ridge of hot high pressure will be in control of our weather pattern for much of this week. So, we can expect hardly any rain and plenty of heat for this final week of summer. A cool front may move through the area late this week. It could possibly bring a slight drop in humidity by Friday to parts of our region. Meanwhile in the tropics, Hurricane Fiona was located near the Dominican Republic early Monday and is forecast to move northward toward Bermuda by late this week. There is also a disturbance in the central Atlantic with a low chance to develop. There are zero tropical threats to the Gulf Coast for the next five days or more. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County
Authorities say Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula received fatal injuries after his truck strayed...
Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall

Latest News

We'll sizzle for the final week of summer. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heating up this week
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.18.22
Summer-like heat builds this week
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.18.22
Heat builds this week; Fiona embarks on journey "Far, Far Away" from South MS