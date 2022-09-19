WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Missing hiker found dead in Nevada

Missing hiker Rock Stanley
Missing hiker Rock Stanley(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Nevada was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups.

Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. hiking at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.

A family member posted in a Facebook group dedicated to finding Stanley that he was found, and they were awaiting official identification. Red Rock Search and Rescue, who discovered Stanley’s body, offered their sympathies to the family.

KVVU spoke with Stanley’s son Ken Stanley a week after his father went missing.

“You never anticipate something like this, it’s like watching a movie it happens to other people. This kind of stuff never happens to us,” Ken Stanley said.

Ken Stanley said his father lived a very full life, having spent decades as a Marine, receiving the Meritorious Honor Award for his service, and spending 36 years as a teacher and coach in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County
deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
This accident is still under investigation.
Motorcyclist identified in fatal Hwy 90 Waveland wreck

Latest News

FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Sailor accused of igniting Navy warship puts fate in judge
Fire crews had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out.
Nearly 50 cows died after a cattle truck rolled over
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causes blackout