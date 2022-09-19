Hunter MMA organizes fundraiser for tournament entry and cancer research

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Hunter MMA put together a fundraiser event to help pay for tournament entries. Each individual student set out to meet their goal of raising $250.

“We did videos and, like, row and stuff. So say, like, pay $5 to row, or we did like $10 Tuesday or something,” said Bryce Chennault.

But this fundraiser has a second goal -- one that’s personal for so many.

“It helps to raise money for other people who has cancer,” said Madden Mayo. “We decided we wanted to put in some more and raise funds for them so we can bring it to the tournament to say here you go.

“This is something that is passionate to a lot of people,” said Danielle Garner. “You don’t know too many people who’ve not been affected by someone with cancer or have had cancer themselves. So we’re fighting their fight for them also.”

This fundraiser is a personal goal to these jiu-jitsu students, like Madden, who’s aunt dealt with cancer, and Bryce, who’s sister who is fighting cancer right now.

“My sister has cancer. She has thyroid cancer, and they said they got it all out but in a couple of months later they said she still has more in her thyroid,” said Chennault. ”And so I was glad we had the fundraiser.”

“I feel like it’s a good idea. It’s smart,” said Matti Netto. “I feel like we could raise a lot of money because of that and I feel like we could help people.”

It may be a personal goal to these jiu-jitsu students, but it also allows them to compete in an art they love.

“I get excited more than nervous, but if it’s someone I know is really hard, I get nervous, but then I still say I’m gonna win, and sometimes I do,” said Netto.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.