WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Heating up this week

Heating up this week!
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get ready for a hot week! Today we’ll warm up into the low 90s, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. The humidity will make it feel a little warmer. The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll eventually cool down near 70 by early Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will gradually climb day by day Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll easily get into the mid to upper 90s. Virtually no rain is expected, and there will be tons of sun. A weak front may bring slightly cooler air by the end of the week, but it’s still going to be hot! Highs will be in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Fiona brought very heavy rainfall and strong winds to Puerto Rico this weekend. It is passing over the Dominican Republic today, and it will move into the Western Atlantic. It will likely strengthen into a category three hurricane by the middle of the week. It may impact Bermuda. It is not a threat to the Contiguous U.S. There is another wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of development. It is not a threat to land.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall

Latest News

A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
Heating up this week!
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
We'll sizzle for the final week of summer. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast