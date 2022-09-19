Heating up this week!

Get ready for a hot week! Today we’ll warm up into the low 90s, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. The humidity will make it feel a little warmer. The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll eventually cool down near 70 by early Tuesday morning.

High temperatures will gradually climb day by day Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll easily get into the mid to upper 90s. Virtually no rain is expected, and there will be tons of sun. A weak front may bring slightly cooler air by the end of the week, but it’s still going to be hot! Highs will be in the low 90s on Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Fiona brought very heavy rainfall and strong winds to Puerto Rico this weekend. It is passing over the Dominican Republic today, and it will move into the Western Atlantic. It will likely strengthen into a category three hurricane by the middle of the week. It may impact Bermuda. It is not a threat to the Contiguous U.S. There is another wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of development. It is not a threat to land.

