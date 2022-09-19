WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Gas prices see longest downward trend since 2015, but could it be the end of the road?

According to gas experts, most of the country is now using winter-blend fuel, which is less...
According to gas experts, most of the country is now using winter-blend fuel, which is less expensive than summer blends.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s average gas price has fallen again for the 14th consecutive week, but it’s the smallest weekly decline in months, according to AAA.

Gas Buddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said this streak of price declines has surpassed 2018′s record. It is the longest downward trend since 2015, but the consecutive downfall could be coming to an end.

“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Gas Buddy experts report the national average price of fuel is down 25.7 cents from a month ago but is still 45.9 cents higher than a year ago.

“With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped,” De Haan explained in a statement. “West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move.”

According to gas experts, most of the country is now using winter-blend fuel, which is less expensive than summer blends. AAA reports that only California has yet to make the switch, which is slated to happen on Nov. 1.

Gas Buddy explained winter blends have a higher Reid vapor pressure, which allows gas to ignite more easily to start your car in cold temperatures. This blend is cheaper to produce, which results in lower prices at the pumps from late September through late April.

According to AAA, the lowest gas prices can be found in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall

Latest News

Jonathan Smith (left) and Charles Smith (right) are accused of embezzling county-owned...
Duo indicted for embezzlement in Jackson Co.
Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Phillip York man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a Florida woman...
St. Martin man gets life for killing a woman found buried in his backyard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore