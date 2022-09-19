Duo indicted for embezzlement in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men have been indicted for embezzlement by a grand jury in Jackson County, State Auditor Shad White announced Monday.

The two men are Charles Smith and Jonathan Smith. The duo is accused of embezzling county-owned equipment like chainsaws, weedeaters, a concrete saw, and tractor implements from their previous workplace at the Jackson County Road Department.

Authorities say several items were recovered at various pawn shops in connection to the embezzlement investigation of former Jackson County road supervisor Jonathan Wayne Smith. (Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Several of the items were allegedly pawned or sold at local shops. Jonathan Smith is also accused of stealing two catalytic converters from county-owned vehicles. WLOX reported their initial arrests in May 2021.

“From the largest public fraud cases to the theft of government property at a local government, my office will pursue every lead and every case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “Thank you to the investigators for their work putting a stop to this scheme.”

Both men were served their respective indictments and demand letters last week. Charles Smith was served a $1,435.77 demand letter, and Jonathan Smith was served a $3,549.79 demand letter. The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office assisted in the arrests of both individuals.

If convicted, both Charles and Jonathan Smith will face up to 40 years in prison or $10,000 in fines. Both men will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Angel McIlrath.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.