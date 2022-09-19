WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday's game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.

A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident at 20th Ave. and Hwy 90
Motorcyclist killed during crash on Highway 90 in Gulfport
Dixie Tanner Sharp was arrested by Gulfport Police Monday on a charge of leaving the scene of...
Police: Woman arrested left scene of fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One dead after crash on I-10 in Jackson Co.
Matthew Steinmetz, 16, was airlifted to the USA Medical Center after a tragic motorcycle...
Community rallies around Pascagoula teen seriously injured in motorcycle accident that killed his uncle
Around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43.
One dead after Hwy 43 wreck in Hancock County

Latest News

Demolition started on abandoned blighted building in Gulfport
Old Green Thumb Nursery getting brought down by the city
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided around 50 migrants with food, water and...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
In Chicago, 300 couples gathered for a celebration of 50 years of marriage at a cathedral.
WATCH: 300 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries
The easiest way to keep your pet safe is to get them micro chipped. Spay and neutering will...
‘We’re running out of space’: Shelters, officers seeing growing number of stray and abandoned pets