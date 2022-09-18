Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla. as the victim of a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers arrived to the scene of the accident at around 6:30 a.m. It was determined that a vehicle driven by Fogg was heading east when the car left the roadway and hit a tree, leading to Fogg’s death.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

