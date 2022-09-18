WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 before MS 67 N EX 46C

Delays and congestion are expected to last at least an hour as of 10 p.m. Motorists are advised...
Delays and congestion are expected to last at least an hour as of 10 p.m. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - An AMR response to a serious wreck on I-10 just east of I-110 left all eastbound lanes blocked.

As of 10:33 p.m., two lanes are blocked. Delays and congestion are expected to last at least 30 more minutes. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes if possible.

This story will be updated with more information on the incident as it becomes available.

