Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis. (Source: TANA CANTRELL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(AP) – Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

