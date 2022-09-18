WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Coast DAR chapters celebrate signing of U.S. Constitution with “Bells Across America”

By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Constitution was signed 235 years ago. To celebrate, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution let freedom ring on Saturday...loudly.

Coast DAR members say they hope it will bring attention to the importance of the document -- and to a growing ignorance of what’s in it.

“We are trying to bring an awareness of the Constitution and patriotism here to the people on the Coast and in the schools,” said Anna Curtis, Region DAR Gulf Coast Chapter.

While ringing bells to honor the U.S. Constitution on the anniversary of its signing is an important short-term event, getting to the root of the problem is a long-term project.

“I see a lot of things on Facebook, and I’m going, ‘Oh, they’ve never read the Constitution,’ " said event coordinator Becky Rutz. “And it’s not taught in the schools any more. They don’t teach civics and government in the schools as a separate course, and so many of our young people don’t have a clue.”

That’s why she takes the message directly to the students herself.

“I think that’s a sad commentary on our citizenship that we don’t do things like this,” Rutz said. “And try to bring them out and get them to say, ‘Oh, that sounds kind of interesting.’ "

Member Fayr Barkley said the celebration of the Constitution is a good match for what the DAR stands for.

“I think it’s very important for all of us to know where we come from and how our ancestors factored into the freedom that we so enjoy and sometimes take for granted here in the United States,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This accident is still under investigation.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90
Constance Champiomont said her mother being ticketed numerous times has been a hassle.
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
Authorities say Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula received fatal injuries after his truck strayed...
Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified

Latest News

Delays and congestion are expected to last at least an hour as of 10 p.m. Motorists are advised...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 before MS 67 N EX 46C
Dancers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Pascagoula celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Festival Hispano
deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
The benefit Saturday was put on to help pay off some of the medical debt to help Nathan on his...
Community rallies around motorcycle accident survivor, raises money for medical expenses