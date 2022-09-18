Coast DAR chapters celebrate signing of U.S. Constitution with “Bells Across America”

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Constitution was signed 235 years ago. To celebrate, members of the Daughters of the American Revolution let freedom ring on Saturday...loudly.

Coast DAR members say they hope it will bring attention to the importance of the document -- and to a growing ignorance of what’s in it.

“We are trying to bring an awareness of the Constitution and patriotism here to the people on the Coast and in the schools,” said Anna Curtis, Region DAR Gulf Coast Chapter.

While ringing bells to honor the U.S. Constitution on the anniversary of its signing is an important short-term event, getting to the root of the problem is a long-term project.

“I see a lot of things on Facebook, and I’m going, ‘Oh, they’ve never read the Constitution,’ " said event coordinator Becky Rutz. “And it’s not taught in the schools any more. They don’t teach civics and government in the schools as a separate course, and so many of our young people don’t have a clue.”

That’s why she takes the message directly to the students herself.

“I think that’s a sad commentary on our citizenship that we don’t do things like this,” Rutz said. “And try to bring them out and get them to say, ‘Oh, that sounds kind of interesting.’ "

Member Fayr Barkley said the celebration of the Constitution is a good match for what the DAR stands for.

“I think it’s very important for all of us to know where we come from and how our ancestors factored into the freedom that we so enjoy and sometimes take for granted here in the United States,” she said.

