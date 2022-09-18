WLOX Careers
Biloxi Fire Department lines up for Firemen’s Day Parade

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi held it’s annual Firemen’s Day parade on Sunday.

The 130-year-old parade featured fire crews all across the city of Biloxi. Firetrucks lines up on Water Street and followed its route on Howard Street. The parade ended at the Biloxi Fire Museum, where they held an open house for the public and served burgers and hot dogs.

One retired chief says this was a way to celebrate the city’s firefighters.

“We need to -- as a community -- recognize their sacrifices and should come out and give them an ‘atta boy,’ because it’s nice to hear thank you when people tell us that,” said Joe Boney.

The parade has only been cancelled three times in 130 years, two times due to hurricanes and once due to COVID.

