Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a single car accident that took place during the early morning hours of Friday has been identified.

Some time before 1:30 a.m., a 2000 GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County. The vehicle strayed off of the road and collided with a utility pole. Chthey received fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

