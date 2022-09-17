WLOX Careers
Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident

Authorities say Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula received fatal injuries after his truck strayed...
Authorities say Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula received fatal injuries after his truck strayed away from the road and collided with a utility pole.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of a single car accident that took place during the early morning hours of Friday has been identified.

Some time before 1:30 a.m., a 2000 GMC pickup driven by 68-year-old Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula was traveling south on Highway 57 in Jackson County. The vehicle strayed off of the road and collided with a utility pole. Chthey received fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

