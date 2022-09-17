Music hall of famer visits Colmer Middle School

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Award winning songwriter and recording artist Karen Reynolds spoke with students at Colmer Middle School in Pascagoula about what it takes to make it big in the business.

She said music has been a part of her family’s business.

“It became so much all of me that with each time I got to do it, I became more interested, and I wanted to do it more,” said Reynolds.

Her interest turned into a 30-year-career full of prestigious accolades, like her induction into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of fame.

“Realizing I was being inducted into the hall of fame the same night as Dolly Parton, that was just enough for me, I could have quit then,” said Reynolds.

However, quitting was never a song Reynolds wanted to sing.

“I literally had record executives tell me that I would never have a career, that I would never stand a chance, mainly because of how I look,” said Reynolds.

Now, Reynolds is here to motivate Colmer Middle School students to shoot for the stars.

“If we want a better world tomorrow, we absolutely must focus and pay attention to the world today. They will be our entire future,” said Reynolds.

During the visit, Reynolds shared some of her music, gave tips for the music business and answered questions.

Reynolds said her lyrics getting stuck in people’s heads is one thing, but her words of advice sticking with students makes a difference.

“There’s nothing more exciting than that, to know that you may have planted some kind of a seed to allow that student an opportunity to build a better life for themselves,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds will be performing at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival in Ocean Springs this weekend.

