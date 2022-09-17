WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport.

“Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”

The three hour event was held at Centennial Plaza and featured a variety of demonstrations. Dogs and their owners were challenged with agility runs. They were tested on obedience and good citizenship. The crowd enjoyed some entertainment with a few tricks, and Gulf Coast Search & Rescue dogs demonstrated their talents. It was also a chance for pets and their owners to simply enjoy the day.

“[A.K.C.] does this every year on this day, and they are very interested in introducing the public to the more than 200 different breeds that A.K.C. recognizes,” said Carl Grotton. “We want the public to obviously see that there are many different breeds and we want them to know that these make great pets as well as great show dogs.”

Up next, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club will have its 11th annual Southern Harvest Classic Dog Show from November 4-6 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Arena.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This accident is still under investigation.
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90
Constance Champiomont said her mother being ticketed numerous times has been a hassle.
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Authorities say Freddie L. Chthey of Pascagoula received fatal injuries after his truck strayed...
Pascagoula man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 57 accident
Michael Edward Reis, 45, pleaded guilty to the March 2020 second-degree murder of his wife,...
Biloxi man to serve 25-years for wife’s murder

Latest News

deadly crash
Victim of fatal wreck on I-10 in Hancock County identified
The benefit Saturday was put on to help pay off some of the medical debt to help Nathan on his...
Community rallies around motorcycle accident survivor, raises money for medical expenses
The benefit Saturday was put on to help pay off some of the medical debt to help Nathan on his...
Community rallies around motorcycle accident survivor, raises money for medical expenses
The three hour event was held at Centennial Plaza and featured a variety of demonstrations
Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds "Paws Under the Oaks" event