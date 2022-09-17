Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club holds “Paws Under the Oaks” event

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club earned a round of applause in Gulfport.

“Paws Under the Oaks” drew in about 100 dogs representing about 40 different breeds as part of the “American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership Day.”

The three hour event was held at Centennial Plaza and featured a variety of demonstrations. Dogs and their owners were challenged with agility runs. They were tested on obedience and good citizenship. The crowd enjoyed some entertainment with a few tricks, and Gulf Coast Search & Rescue dogs demonstrated their talents. It was also a chance for pets and their owners to simply enjoy the day.

“[A.K.C.] does this every year on this day, and they are very interested in introducing the public to the more than 200 different breeds that A.K.C. recognizes,” said Carl Grotton. “We want the public to obviously see that there are many different breeds and we want them to know that these make great pets as well as great show dogs.”

Up next, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club will have its 11th annual Southern Harvest Classic Dog Show from November 4-6 at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Arena.

