Isolated showers and storms possible this weekend

It’s going to be a hot weekend! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon, and the humidity will be a little higher. A few isolated showers and storms are possible today, but many of us will stay dry. Most of the rain will diminish after the sunset. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be very similar to today. We’ll be in the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. A few hit or miss showers and storms can’t be ruled out. A strong ridge of high pressure will build in through the work week. This will keep us virtually rain-free Monday through Thursday. It’s also going to heat up! Temperatures will gradually rise into the low to mid 90s through the week.

Tropical Storm Fiona is in the Eastern Caribbean this morning, and it will likely become a hurricane by Monday. It will curve up near Hispaniola and the Bahamas by Tuesday. From there, it will stay out in the Western Atlantic. It is not a threat to the Gulf. There are two other areas in the Atlantic that could lead to tropical development. Neither are a threat to the Gulf.

