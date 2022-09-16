WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

In Their Shoes: Miss Mississippi shows ranch life roots, prepares to take on nationals

On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we meet our reigning Miss Mississippi USA, Hailey White, as she prepares to go to nationals.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowns, platforms, big hair and fancy dresses. When most of us think of beauty queens, we think of the glitz and the glam.

But on today’s “In Their Shoes,” we meet our reigning Miss Mississippi USA champion, Hailey White, as she prepares to go to nationals. It’s a small glimpse of her real ranch life behind the crown.

White grew up at Mill Creek Ranch, a 35-horse ranch started by her horse-training dad and veterinarian mom. She says she learned to ride as soon as she learned to walk, evident by her huge belt buckle verifying she won a regional championship when she was only 7 years old.

We get to meet her horse, Gun Smoke, as White tells us about her pageant platform. She says supporting small businesses and promoting youth entrepreneurship is something she’s passionate about.

“I grew up here helping both of my parents with their small business, my mom with her veterinarian practice and my dad with horse training,” White said. “And then me being a wedding planner now on top of all of this has just really shown me that America needs small businesses. They’re the backbone of our country, and it’s just so important to help them give back and really find ways to network.”

White hosts a networking event every year called Bosses and Bloggers, which brings together industry leaders and business owners.

When asked what the most common misconceptions are when it comes to pageants, White emphasized there’s so much behind the crown people don’t initially see.

“I think people see it as just a girl on stage, just wearing a dress, putting themselves out there, but it’s so much more,” White said. “The woman behind that glitz and glam- like I said, I’m a horse trainer, I’m a wedding planner. It’s just, multifaceted women do exist.”

The Miss USA pageant is coming up October 3, 2022, in Reno, Nevada. If you’d like to hear more about Hailey’s story and her upcoming trip, check out her interview on the 4 o’clock show coming up next Monday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
Constance Champiomont said her mother being ticketed numerous times has been a hassle.
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the...
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
Jeremiah Scott McCarthy, 35
Perkinston man pleads guilty to stealing car, kicking officer

Latest News

AARP Mississippi is making strides toward increasing voter registration, with one effort taking...
Pascagoula Public Library hosts AARP voter registration drive
Gautier's new logo designs, September 2022.
City of Gautier unveils new logo
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we meet our reigning Miss Mississippi USA, Hailey White, as she...
In Their Shoes: Miss Mississippi shows ranch life roots, prepares to take on nationals
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club is hosting a picnic to celebrate Responsible Dog...
'Paws Under the Oaks' event encourages responsible dog ownership