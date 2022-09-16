Motorcyclist dead following wreck on Hwy 90

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck involving both an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 90 in Waveland.

First responders reached the scene of the accident at around 1 p.m. on Friday. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was heading east when it collided with the front left side of a westbound SUV coming onto Highway 90 from Old Spanish Trail.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. An identity has yet to be given.

This accident is still under investigation.

