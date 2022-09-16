Moss Point Police K9 gets body armor donation in memory of K9 Exo

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police K9 Buddy now has a new bullet and stab protective vest, all thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Buddy’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Exo.” K9 Exo was a Pascagoula Police K9 who was shot and killed in the line of duty in June.

The Moss Point Police Department posted a photo on their Facebook Friday, including information about the nonprofit and contributing sponsorship of the vest to Brian and Lisa King of Columbia, Connecticut.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 and is a charity “whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.” They have provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, according to the MPPD post.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

