WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR

The community is in shock after an LSU student was shot dead, her car riddled with bullets while she was stopped on government street early this morning.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said.

At least “five or six” bullets were fired into the student’s vehicle, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. She was alone in the vehicle when police arrived.

Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found in her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street close to Eddie Robinson Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Allison Rice
Allison Rice(Submitted)

Investigators say it is possible Rice was stopped on Government Street waiting for a train to pass. However, a train was not present when police arrived.

Investigators say, prior to the shooting, Rice had been with friends at an establishment in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge. Rice was a senior at LSU majoring in marketing.

LSU issued the following statement on Rice’s death:

Rice was a 2019 graduate of Dutchtown High School where she was on the homecoming court.

Matthew Monceaux, principal of Dutchtown High School, released a statement on the former student’s passing:

She also worked at The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge.

The Shed BBQ of Baton Rouge posted this message to Facebook.
The Shed BBQ of Baton Rouge posted this message to Facebook.(Facebook)

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday,...
Multiple police units could be seen blocking off a portion of Government Street early Friday, Sept. 16.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
Constance Champiomont said her mother being ticketed numerous times has been a hassle.
Resident files lawsuit against Ocean Springs’ traffic cameras tagging uninsured cars
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the...
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
Jeremiah Scott McCarthy, 35
Perkinston man pleads guilty to stealing car, kicking officer

Latest News

Michael Edward Reis, 45, pleaded guilty to the March 2020 second-degree murder of his wife,...
Biloxi man to serve 25-years for wife’s murder
Floyd Shankerman, 83
At 83, he still works 6 days a week at a second-century family-owned store
Increasing humidity
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
On today's 'In Their Shoes,' we meet our reigning Miss Mississippi USA, Hailey White, as she...
In Their Shoes: Miss Mississippi shows ranch life roots, prepares to take on nationals