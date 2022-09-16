WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Jackson County seeing increase in child pornography extortion cases, per sheriff

He urges kids not to send nude photos across the internet. He added it's a crime for anyone under 18 to send nude pictures.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “This social media thing can get real bad, real fast,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. It’s terrible, it’s absolutely terrible.”

Ezell is warning parents about a social media scam as his office is seeing an increase in child pornography extortion cases.

Here’s how it works.

Fake Snapchat accounts are created and the account holder pretends to be a kid. They ask other kids for nude photographs. Once the pictures are sent, the child in the picture is instructed to send money or it will be leaked.

“They tell them that they have a list of their friends on Snapchat and that they’ll send the photo out if they don’t send them money,” Ezell said. “We had one that was 10-years-old. They sent a photograph of themselves to somebody.”

Community activist Karen Payne Fountain is a parent and grandparent.

“I think it’s very important that parents or whoever the guardian is monitor their child’s social media because we have so many sexual predators,” said Fountain.

The sheriff’s office has not been able to charge anyone yet. Ezell said that’s because all of the cases so far involve scammers from other countries.

“It’s almost impossible to find, prosecute, or arrest them,” Ezell added.

While authorities continue tracking down the criminals, Fountain said parents must be more cognizant.

“Children are so impressionable,” Fountain said. “If someone tells them to meet them at the park, they will meet them at the park. We have to pray for our kids who are being preyed upon by these people who are sick in the mind.”

It is a crime for anyone under 18 to send nude pictures.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the...
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
New video shows Harrison County Fire Rescue crews fighting a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.
One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire

Latest News

Gerald "Trey" Wells III
City of Picayune honors members of United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
The Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Advisory Board gave 40 applications out of 83 the green light...
Advisory board OK’s first round of applicants for BP money
He urges kids not to send nude photos across the internet. He added it's a crime for anyone...
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the...
Happening Now: 13th Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival