Jackson County seeing increase in child pornography extortion cases, per sheriff

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “This social media thing can get real bad, real fast,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. It’s terrible, it’s absolutely terrible.”

Ezell is warning parents about a social media scam as his office is seeing an increase in child pornography extortion cases.

Here’s how it works.

Fake Snapchat accounts are created and the account holder pretends to be a kid. They ask other kids for nude photographs. Once the pictures are sent, the child in the picture is instructed to send money or it will be leaked.

“They tell them that they have a list of their friends on Snapchat and that they’ll send the photo out if they don’t send them money,” Ezell said. “We had one that was 10-years-old. They sent a photograph of themselves to somebody.”

Community activist Karen Payne Fountain is a parent and grandparent.

“I think it’s very important that parents or whoever the guardian is monitor their child’s social media because we have so many sexual predators,” said Fountain.

The sheriff’s office has not been able to charge anyone yet. Ezell said that’s because all of the cases so far involve scammers from other countries.

“It’s almost impossible to find, prosecute, or arrest them,” Ezell added.

While authorities continue tracking down the criminals, Fountain said parents must be more cognizant.

“Children are so impressionable,” Fountain said. “If someone tells them to meet them at the park, they will meet them at the park. We have to pray for our kids who are being preyed upon by these people who are sick in the mind.”

It is a crime for anyone under 18 to send nude pictures.

