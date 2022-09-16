WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Friday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plenty of sunshine today! Hardly any rain is expected. This morning’s temps start off in the nice 60s and will climb to a high in the hot upper 80s and lower 90s later this afternoon. A few hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. In the tropics, Fiona is forecast to be located near the Bahamas by the middle of next week. Currently, there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for at least the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the...
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
Jeremiah Scott McCarthy, 35
Perkinston man pleads guilty to stealing car, kicking officer
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

Latest News

Comfy 60s this morning before a hot afternoon near 90. Rain potential into the weekend is low...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pleasant start Friday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Thursday’s Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.15.22
Pleasant into the weekend; tracking the tropics