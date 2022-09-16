Friday’s Forecast

Plenty of sunshine today! Hardly any rain is expected. This morning’s temps start off in the nice 60s and will climb to a high in the hot upper 80s and lower 90s later this afternoon. A few hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. In the tropics, Fiona is forecast to be located near the Bahamas by the middle of next week. Currently, there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for at least the next five days.

