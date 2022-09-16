WLOX Careers
City of Picayune honors members of United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon

By Josh Jackson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - At the historic City Hall at the Veterans Memorial, the City of Picayune recognized and honored Marine Lance Corporal Gerald Wells III of Picayune and Marine Corporal William Buffington of Gillsville, Georgia.

Both are members of the prestigious United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon in Marine Barracks, Washington DC.

Gerald (Trey) Wells III is a 2020 graduate of Picayune Memorial High School.

