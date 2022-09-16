WLOX Careers
City of Gautier unveils new logo

Out with the old, in with the new. That’s the motto around Gautier City Hall as it begins phasing out its old logo with the new one.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Out with the old, in with the new. That’s the motto around Gautier City Hall as it begins phasing out its old logo with the new one.

Gautier's new logo designs, September 2022.
Gautier's new logo designs, September 2022.(City of Gautier)

You’ll already see the new design on the city’s social media platforms. But what about other areas, like the water tower? We asked the mayor about that.

“That would not be done until it was time to be repainted,” Mayor Casey Vaughn said. “So, at that time is when we would add that logo to it. So unless it’s time to redo something, we would not be changing the logo until that time.”

You can also check out the new logo on the city of Gautier’s smart phone app.

