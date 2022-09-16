WLOX Careers
Biloxi man to serve 25-years for wife’s murder

Michael Edward Reis, 45, pleaded guilty to the March 2020 second-degree murder of his wife,...
Michael Edward Reis, 45, pleaded guilty to the March 2020 second-degree murder of his wife, Jennifer Alvarado Reis.(Office of District Attorney W. Crosby Parker)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man who admitted to being high on prescription medication when he shot his wife to death was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week. Fifteen years were suspended, leaving Michael Edward Reis 25 years to serve day-for-day in state custody.

Reis, 45, pleaded guilty to the March 2020 second-degree murder of his wife, Jennifer Alvarado Reis.

Investigators say on the night of the murder, Reis flagged down Biloxi Police officers and told them he needed to turn himself in. When the officers went to his house on Popp’s Ferry Road, they found the victim dead on the kitchen floor with a single gunshot wound to her chest.

During the course of the investigation, police learned Reis was hallucinating that night after taking very high doses of prescription medications. He said he believed his wife had harmed his kids and buried them in the yard, even though no kids lived with the couple.

“Police located a pistol in the defendant’s car the night he approached them and concluded it was the murder weapon through forensic testing”, said Assistant District Attorney George Huffman, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

During his plea, Reis admitted to shooting his wife, but claimed it was unintentional. He said he was being reckless with the gun when it went off, and blamed his actions on his abuse of the prescription medication. But the judge reminded him, voluntary intoxication is not a defense to a crime.

