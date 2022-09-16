WLOX Careers
Atmos Energy to expand natural gas service in George County

Atmos Energy, which currently serves Lucedale, just received approval to expand its natural gas service area to Agricola.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Some George County residents and businesses interested in switching to natural gas could soon have that option.

Thursday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission unanimously approved an application from Atmos Energy to expand natural gas service in George County. The company currently serves Lucedale, and will now be able to widen its service area to include Agricola.

“This is a project I’ve been working with Atmos on for a while now, and it will be a big boost to George County,” Dane Maxwell, Public Service Commissioner for the Southern District said. “Residential customers and businesses in the area will now have the option for safe, affordable natural gas service. It’s very important to have diverse energy options to bring in new businesses that create jobs in this area.”

“We are excited to move forward with our expansion plans in George County,” said Wendy Collins, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory. “At Atmos Energy, we are proud to provide safe and reliable natural gas service while growing our service area. This planned expansion into Agricola will continue to make George County a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family in the years ahead.”

Construction work should begin in October and will be completed in multiple phases over the next several years. By the end, Atmos Energy plans to make natural gas available to approximately 360 existing residential homes and 32 commercial entities in the proposed area.

Atmos Energy and Commissioner Maxwell will host a town hall event in October to provide information for customers interested in natural gas service. The details of that event are still being finalized.

The service area expansion is thanks to the Infrastructure Expansion Initiative, a program created in partnership with the Public Service Commission to expand natural gas service to rural areas.

