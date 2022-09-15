WLOX Careers
Jackson’s boil water notice lifted; state continues to monitor water system

Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, right, Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, rear, as they walk past sedimentation basins at the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced that the state-imposed boil water notice placed on the city had been lifted at a press conference on Thursday.

The notice has been in place since July 29 and was imposed due to high levels of turbidity in water samples collected.

“As of today, we can state that the boil water advisory can be lifted for all those who rely on Jackson’s water system,” he said. “It is impossible, although I pray not inevitable, that there will be future interruptions.”

Reeves provided an update on efforts to address Jackson’s water crisis at a press conference Thursday. He was joined by Stephen McCraney, executive director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and Jim Craig, senior deputy and director of the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The city’s tap water emergency reached a boiling point on August 29, when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed an already fragile main treatment plant. It caused many of Jackson’s faucets to deliver barely - if any - water.

Days later, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Jackson, enabling the state to tap into critical resources to respond to the crisis.

By September 2, FEMA reported it had distributed 2.8 million bottles of water in Jackson.

“Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” Governor Tate Reeves said at the time. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”

As of September 15, Jackson city leaders have reported stable pressure at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility despite the fact that a boil water advisory remains in effect.

