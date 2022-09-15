Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Another cool start today in South Mississippi with temperatures mainly in the 60s as we wake up. For some spots, it’s not as cool as yesterday since there are fewer 50s and more 60s. Enjoy another rain-free day with plentiful sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow. And a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible this weekend with many rain-free hours. Today’s humidity isn’t quite as low and as crisp as yesterday. So, plan on a slightly more humid feel today. The humidity will become even higher tomorrow into this weekend.

