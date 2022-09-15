WLOX Careers
Perkinston man pleads guilty to stealing car, kicking officer

Jeremiah Scott McCarthy, 35
Jeremiah Scott McCarthy, 35(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 35-year-old Jeremiah Scott McCarthy of Perkinston has pled guilty to carjacking and assaulting an officer.

The incident originally took place on August 16, 2021 when officers with Biloxi PD responded to reports of a carjacking at the South Mississippi Kidney Center around 5 a.m. A 59-year-old victim who was waiting on his dialysis appointment told officers that McCarthy ran up to him, pushed him out of his vehicle and stole it.

“Shortly after their arrival, police located the defendant nearby in the vehicle,” said Assistant District Attorney George Huffman. “During the course of his arrest, the defendant refused to comply with officers and kicked an officer in the chest.”

McCarthy was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Carjacking and 5 years for Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, both being the maximum permitted. 6 of those years have been suspended, meaning McCarthy will serve 14 years. He will also be placed under post-release supervision for 5 years following his release.

“I commend the Biloxi police officers for their quick action to get this offender off of the streets,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker. “It is because of their hard work that we were able to hold this defendant accountable for his violent actions.”

