One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon.

Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson.

Firefighters load water donation shipments before sending them off to Jackson. (City of Gulfport)

In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring of support has been tremendous.

“It’s really neat to see folks from Pascagoula to Waveland come through, and we’ve literally had that response at fire departments all across the Coast,” Mayor Billy Hewes said.

“We do enjoy doing it, and Gulfport centrally located, we are the hub, and we take pride in being able to pay it forward like this,” Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said. “And the community always steps up.”

Firefighters load water donation shipments before sending them off to Jackson. (City of Gulfport)

During the “One Coast, One Recovery” drive, deliveries of water from fire departments are transported to Grannie’s Alliance disaster response team, who then drive the water shipments to Jackson.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.