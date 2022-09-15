WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say

This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health...
This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.(Pixabay)
By Briggs LeSavage and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.

While there were other workers in the general area, authorities said the man was alone at the time of the accident.

Another employee found him in the gravel pit after he had already died.

His name has not been publicly released. This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Authorities did not disclose the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KBRJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according...
Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead
New video shows Harrison County Fire Rescue crews fighting a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.
One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire
Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate...
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast

Latest News

President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Official: Biden to meet Friday with families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of corruption
The hunter said he had been bow hunting and shot at a bull moose like this one, but he missed,...
Hunter gored by moose he attempted to shoot, deputies say
President Joe Biden lauded the negotiations that brought forth a tentative labor agreement...
Biden praises efforts to avert rail strike
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida flies immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard