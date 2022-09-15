Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, most of the 75 mobile sleeping units owned by Granny’s Alliance are unoccupied. That means the disaster relief and recovery business is busy, but not overwhelmed. It set up shop in South Mississippi more than a decade ago.

“The company originated in Boise, Idaho providing equipment for fire fighters out west on the forest fires,” said Doug Burtch, Facilities Vice President. “When Katrina hit, my sister and brother-in-law were working a fire in Idaho and were deployed down here. My sister fell in love with the place, and that’s how we started down here.”

While it feels quiet, Granny’s Alliance members are still working all over the nation.

“We currently have staff deployed in California on a project. We’re down in Uvalde, Texas with a piece of equipment, we’re in Kentucky with the flooding issues up there and we’re still down in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” Burtch said.

You may have seen them recently, as they helped with the Jackson water crisis, loading up 18-wheelers and taking them north.

“They’re seeing it firsthand. from when they came here after Katrina to now being set up here. For us to have a partner that doesn’t mind shuttling this up there for us. Not everyone has an 18-wheeler sitting around, and they stepped up big time for us,” said Billy Kelley, Gulfport Fire Chief.

They have the equipment, and they’re ready to go in case a disaster happens.

“It’s what we do, and it’s almost become second nature to us,” Burtch added.

