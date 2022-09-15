WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home

While it feels quiet, Granny’s Alliance members are still working all over the nation.
While it feels quiet, Granny’s Alliance members are still working all over the nation.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right now, most of the 75 mobile sleeping units owned by Granny’s Alliance are unoccupied. That means the disaster relief and recovery business is busy, but not overwhelmed. It set up shop in South Mississippi more than a decade ago.

“The company originated in Boise, Idaho providing equipment for fire fighters out west on the forest fires,” said Doug Burtch, Facilities Vice President. “When Katrina hit, my sister and brother-in-law were working a fire in Idaho and were deployed down here. My sister fell in love with the place, and that’s how we started down here.”

While it feels quiet, Granny’s Alliance members are still working all over the nation.

“We currently have staff deployed in California on a project. We’re down in Uvalde, Texas with a piece of equipment, we’re in Kentucky with the flooding issues up there and we’re still down in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” Burtch said.

You may have seen them recently, as they helped with the Jackson water crisis, loading up 18-wheelers and taking them north.

“They’re seeing it firsthand. from when they came here after Katrina to now being set up here. For us to have a partner that doesn’t mind shuttling this up there for us. Not everyone has an 18-wheeler sitting around, and they stepped up big time for us,” said Billy Kelley, Gulfport Fire Chief.

They have the equipment, and they’re ready to go in case a disaster happens.

“It’s what we do, and it’s almost become second nature to us,” Burtch added.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the...
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according...
Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead

Latest News

Jim Craig, with the Mississippi State Department of Health, left, leads Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
Jackson’s boil water notice lifted; state continues to monitor water system
Tropical Storm Fiona
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after...
One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson
A fiery performance of "You Can Have Him, Jolene" earned the group the Golden Buzzer on...
From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart