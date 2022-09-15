WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate...
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast
Moss Point School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the Sept. 13 board meeting to...
Moss Point school board places superintendent on leave
One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according...
Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
Silver Alert for Harrison County man cancelled

Latest News

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic
A fiery performance of "You Can Have Him, Jolene" earned the group the Golden Buzzer on...
From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart
The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the...
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
The calls were made in regards to a rising homeless population.
Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting