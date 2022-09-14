Wednesday’s Forecast

Considering the calendar still shows that it’s summer, you may find it quite cool or even chilly this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s across South Mississippi. After a cool start, plan on a comfortable morning with temperatures in the 70s after sunrise. Should be nice & pleasantly dry for any of your lunch plans. Then, into the afternoon, temps will reach a high in the warm mid to upper 80s. The day should be capped by a sunset just as beautiful as this morning’s sunrise. Late tonight, the temperatures will be cool again and they will drop into the lower 60s after midnight but perhaps not as many 50s as this morning. Thursday looks like another nice day. Muggier air makes a comeback Friday into the weekend. And a few hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday with many rain-free hours.

