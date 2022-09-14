Voters pass Moss Point restaurant tax increase

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s tax referendum passed with overwhelming support Tuesday night. A 2% tax increase will now apply to all restaurant bills in the city.

Upgrading parks, improving structures to accommodate disabled people, and fixing fields for kids to play are some of the things the city plans to invest in.

In the last couple of months, the city has pushed to pass the referendum that would improve parks, recreation and tourism in the city.

Polls opened Tuesday morning and received a fair amount of people voting at the precincts. Mayor Billy Knight was at the Young Men’s Business Center. He told WLOX, he was claiming early victory because, “people were ready for a change.”

“People realized we need to support our children, so I am excited about this day because I am claiming victory already,” Knight said.

Restaurant customers will now have to pay more when they go out to eat. Resident Linda Walsh says that’s OK as long as it helps the city’s recreational department.

“We know how important it is for our children for the recreational department to really go full blast and for tourism. We have a beautiful city here on the water,” Walsh said.

Mayor Knight hopes this tax increase will help fund projects that will help lower the youth crime rate.

“When I was running for this job, I tied recreation to public safety with some positive, wholesome, structured activity. Then they tend to get in trouble by doing something we don’t want them to do, so if we don’t want our kids to do those kinds of bad behaviors, then we need to provide some positive activities for them. Recreation is one of those things that we can provide, and we should be providing,” Knight said.

