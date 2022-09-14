WLOX Careers
Sunny and warm this afternoon

Beautiful and warm today. Cool again tonight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
It’s a beautiful day! The humidity will stay low this afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll see nothing but blue sky and sunshine. After the sunset, we’ll cool down pretty quickly. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will stay dry and sunny. The humidity won’t be much of an issue, but we’ll still warm up into the upper 80s. However, the humidity will increase by Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be muggy and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out this weekend, too.

Tropical Depression Seven formed this morning in the Central Atlantic, and it may become Tropical Storm Fiona by Thursday. It will move westward near the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico this week. At this time, it is not a concern for the Gulf. We’ll watch for any changes.

