Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -High school soccer season is still a little ways away but the Stone Ladycats were honored in a big way for their historic season last year, as head coach Carissa Harrison can add Coach of the Year to her title.

The National Federation of High Schools and the MHSAA named coach Harrison the Coach of the Year for 2021-2022 in girls soccer.

The Ladycats made an historic run last season that ended with the first ever girls soccer state championship as they took down New Albany 4-0 back in February.

Coach Harrison says it was unexpected news when her administrators presented her with the honor but was glad she was able to experience it with her team by her side.

“To share that with them was a great process. I had tears in my eyes because I didn’t expect it at all,” she said. “It was really a surprise. When they came up afterwards and it validated me as a coach and I validated them for their successes. Without them doing what they do on the field, I’m not important at all.”

The Ladycats will look to make it back to state when they kick off later in the fall.

