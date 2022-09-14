WLOX Careers
Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse

The U.S. Post Office in Poplarville shut its doors after the roof collapsed due to termite damage earlier this year.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Post Office in Poplarville shut its doors after the roof collapsed due to termite damage earlier this year. Almost nine months later, the facility is still not fully reopened.

Workers are conducting business through a small mobile van located next to the building. If P.O. Box customers want their mail, they have to stop by during the work week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

As you can imagine, it’s creating a lot of frustration. And so far, the Postal Service doesn’t know when the building will be fixed. Residents find themselves struggling for answers.

“I just don’t understand why it takes so long,” resident Holly Talley said. “This is a federal building. It’s important. This is our mail system to get things out.”

Another Poplarville resident, Rico McBride, is feeling frustrated as well.

“The things about it-- it should’ve been fixed,” McBride said. “Due to government situations, they should’ve been on it right away. It should’ve been fixed, especially for the community.”

WLOX is investigating the issue. We’ve reached out to Mayor Louise Smith and the Postal Service, and we’re expected to speak with them Wednesday.

