Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Post Office in Poplarville shut its doors after the roof collapsed due to termite damage earlier this year. Almost nine months later, the facility is still not fully reopened.

Workers are conducting business through a small mobile van located next to the building. If P.O. Box customers want their mail, they have to stop by during the work week between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

As you can imagine, it’s creating a lot of frustration. And so far, the Postal Service doesn’t know when the building will be fixed. Residents find themselves struggling for answers.

“I just don’t understand why it takes so long,” resident Holly Talley said. “This is a federal building. It’s important. This is our mail system to get things out.”

Another Poplarville resident, Rico McBride, is feeling frustrated as well.

“The things about it-- it should’ve been fixed,” McBride said. “Due to government situations, they should’ve been on it right away. It should’ve been fixed, especially for the community.”

WLOX is investigating the issue. We’ve reached out to Mayor Louise Smith and the Postal Service, and we’re expected to speak with them Wednesday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.