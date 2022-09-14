One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows Harrison County Fire Rescue crews fighting a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.

The mobile home is located of of Robinson Road, near Canal Road. One person was injured and had to be flown to an area burn center for treatment.

Video sent to WLOX by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan shows the mobile home engulfed in smoke and flames as firefighters enter.

Investigators are still working to find out why the fire broke out.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.