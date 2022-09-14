WLOX Careers
One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire

New video shows Harrison County Fire Rescue crews fighting a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New video shows Harrison County Fire Rescue crews fighting a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.

The mobile home is located of of Robinson Road, near Canal Road. One person was injured and had to be flown to an area burn center for treatment.

Video sent to WLOX by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan shows the mobile home engulfed in smoke and flames as firefighters enter.

Investigators are still working to find out why the fire broke out.

