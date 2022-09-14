WLOX Careers
Ole Miss, Miss. State baseball release 2023 schedules

By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University released their upcoming 2023 season baseball schedules on Wednesday.

The Ole Miss Rebels shared their full schedule on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The reigning National Champions will begin their title defense on Friday, February 17, against the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Mississippi State released its SEC schedule on Wednesday as well.

The Diamond Dawgs will open SEC play on Friday, March 17, when State hosts Vanderbilt in what could possibly be a top 10 matchup.

Both Mississippi squads always have high aspirations for each season. With both teams winning the College World Series in back-to-back years, fans can expect this upcoming season and rivalry matchup to live up to its heated standard.

