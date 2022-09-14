WLOX Careers
Multivitamins may be linked to better cognition in older adults, study says

This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A...
This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A new study suggests taking multivitamins each day can help older adults with their brain functions.(Raysonho / Wikimedia)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study shows taking a daily multivitamin might help with brain function.

Over the course of three years, scientists talked to thousands of people 65 years old and older, and the ones who took a multivitamin slowed down cognitive aging by 60%, or nearly two years.

What’s more, there were even more benefits for people who had a history of heart disease.

Now scientists are questioning why multivitamins help.

They don’t have a clear answer yet. But it may be because multivitamins help out people who don’t have enough micronutrients, like vitamin C or magnesium, and that gets worse as people age.

Researchers said they’re not telling older adults to start taking multivitamins right away and recommended they talk to their doctor first.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

