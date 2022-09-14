Moss Point set to revamp tourism and recreation through 2% restaurant tax

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The River City is about to under go major changes.

“I’m so excited about the 2%,” said Donna Joseph, director of Moss Point Parks and Recreation.

Moss Point voters approved an additional 2% restaurant tax that will go into the recreation centers and tourism for the city.

“It’s all about getting people to come visit our city, and hopefully when they come, they decide to stay,” said Mayor Billy Knight. “If not stay, come back more often.”

Supporters of the additional tax say they are excited for the impact it will have on tourism in the city.

“Here at the Audubon Center, we do welcome guests from all over the country,” said manager Susan Stachowski. “And when they come, they ask what else is there to do here, and I can’t wait to tell them all of the new things they can do while in Moss Point. This small tax has such a huge impact on so many other places in our city.”

One major impact the mayor hopes this will bring is a reduction in juvenile crime.

“If we provide adequate recreational activity for our kids, it keeps them out of trouble. And if they are out of trouble, then they don’t get into bad things,” Knight said. “It is not just about recreation. It’s about all these other things. Public safety is one of the key things because I think if we keep them busy, most of the time they stay out of trouble.”

The city is expecting to generate an additional $500,000 a year in revenue through the new tax.

“Providing those opportunities for people to actually engage and get involved, then we know it’s going to automatically counteract the activity our police department has,” Joseph said.

“They have nowhere to go on weekends when schools out; they don’t have anything to do. In the winter time, they don’t need to be out all the time. They need to have some nice building they can go out to,” Knight said.

The new tax will be addressed in next week’s meeting by the mayor and the Board of Aldermen.

