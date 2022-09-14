Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC.

“We strive for excellence with the level of partners we affiliate with, so we’re always seeking partners that are innovative and progressive,” said Mary Graham, MGCCC President.

It’s a 13-week program, and when it’s done, 15 students will become line workers and basically first responders.

“There are significant shortages of electric line workers across the United States, and it is not for the faint of heart,” said Anthony Wilson, Mississippi Power Chairman, President and CEO.

These students are the cream of the crop. They made the list out of 500 applicants.

“It’s a dream that’s passed down through the family,” said Timothy McMillan. “My uncle was a lineman, and I really just want to be a first responder. Just to see those guys be on call, it doesn’t matter if it’s 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., and just to be out there as a need, not a want.”

The free program is funded by Accelerate Mississippi. The students will train at a number of MGCCC locations and at Mississippi Power training facilities.

