WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC

Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between...
Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. What they signed Wednesday kick starts the Line Worker Training program between Missississippi Power and MGCCC.

“We strive for excellence with the level of partners we affiliate with, so we’re always seeking partners that are innovative and progressive,” said Mary Graham, MGCCC President.

It’s a 13-week program, and when it’s done, 15 students will become line workers and basically first responders.

“There are significant shortages of electric line workers across the United States, and it is not for the faint of heart,” said Anthony Wilson, Mississippi Power Chairman, President and CEO.

These students are the cream of the crop. They made the list out of 500 applicants.

“It’s a dream that’s passed down through the family,” said Timothy McMillan. “My uncle was a lineman, and I really just want to be a first responder. Just to see those guys be on call, it doesn’t matter if it’s 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., and just to be out there as a need, not a want.”

The free program is funded by Accelerate Mississippi. The students will train at a number of MGCCC locations and at Mississippi Power training facilities.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate...
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast
One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according...
Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
Silver Alert for Harrison County man cancelled
FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant listens to Senate floor...
Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for USM volleyball stadium, texts reveal

Latest News

Beautiful and warm today. Cool again tonight.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Anthony Montgomery from Hancock Whitney joins us to tell us about the upcoming Gaston Point...
Gaston Point Home Equity and Resources Expo happening Thursday
The U.S. Post Office in Poplarville shut its doors after the roof collapsed due to termite...
Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse
New video shows Harrison County Fire Rescue crews fighting a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon.
One injured in Harrison Co. mobile home fire