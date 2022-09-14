Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills.

To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news.

“The people who understand it and know what we’re trying to do are very positive about it,” he said. “So, in the scheme of things, it’s not a lot of burden on the citizens, but it will mean a great deal for the city.”

Alderman Ken Papania said that is a consistent sentiment.

“The response that I have received from most of the people in town is very positive,” he said. “They do expect services, they do expect Ocean Springs to continue to grow and expand, and they realize it takes money to do this.”

Holloway told the crowd that the property tax rate will increase the city budget by about $415,000. That’s good news for city operations, because $11 million of the $16 million budget goes to payroll.

Together with $4.4 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, along with potential matching funds, the city is preparing to tackle some big projects, such as the East Side Sewer Diversion Project to move sewage back toward a treatment plant north on Highway 57.

While big infrastructure projects are important to the city of Ocean Springs, the mayor is just as excited about refurbishing what he would call the welcome mat to the city, the first thing people will see when they come to downtown: Marshall Park.

The prep work has already begun as project partners begin to scope out the electrical plans, but there will be a lot more such as removal of bushes and improvements to the gazebo.

“We’re going to start doing some major improvements to that little area right there,” Holloway said. “Like I say, it’s the first thing when they come into the city.”

That work should be completed by the end of the year.

Two other projects that Holloway is excited about include the front beach marina and event center; and the Redevelopment Authority that will oversee the city’s urban renewal zones.

This was the last Breakfast with the Mayor event this year with the next one scheduled for February 2023.

