WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier in Waveland set to be repaired

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left major damage at the Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier.

“It was washed out in different places, undermined, asphalt was broken. It was very dangerous for somebody to drive. We’ve had it closed off this entire time,” said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith.

Smith said the road to recovery has been a headache for citizens. Garfield Ladner’s closure is also having a negative impact on tourism.

“They’re very frustrated,” Smith said. “City leaders are too. The board and I are frustrated as well. It’s one of the recreational things that people come to Waveland for. We had the longest municipal pier on the Coast.”

Soon, the Coast staple will be re-opening. FEMA announced this week that Waveland is one step closer to being approved for around $4.3 million for repairing the pier and mitigation.

“Every time we have a storm, it undermines the pier road,” Smith added. “This will prevent that damage from happening. I’m really, really, excited about this. A year is a long time to wait to get something repaired. Finally, it’s fixing to be repaired.”

The next step is a required 15-day public comment period. Once it’s completed, the city can start the bidding process. Bidding will take around 30 days, according to Mayor Smith.

Weather permitting, the project could be completed as early as December.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate...
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
Austin Dakota Vick, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one...
Gulfport man faces three child pornography charges
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
Silver Alert for Harrison County man cancelled

Latest News

Jackson businesses have mixed reactions to possibility of SBA loans
The program is expected to continue for the entire school year.
Some Harrison County elementary schools introducing new fruits, vegetables to students
Allen Todd Pisarich in court (Photo source: WLOX)
Family of victim frustrated Jackson County sexual battery trial continues to be delayed
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot.
Garfield Ladner Pier getting makeover soon