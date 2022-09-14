Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier in Waveland set to be repaired

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left major damage at the Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier.

“It was washed out in different places, undermined, asphalt was broken. It was very dangerous for somebody to drive. We’ve had it closed off this entire time,” said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith.

Smith said the road to recovery has been a headache for citizens. Garfield Ladner’s closure is also having a negative impact on tourism.

“They’re very frustrated,” Smith said. “City leaders are too. The board and I are frustrated as well. It’s one of the recreational things that people come to Waveland for. We had the longest municipal pier on the Coast.”

Soon, the Coast staple will be re-opening. FEMA announced this week that Waveland is one step closer to being approved for around $4.3 million for repairing the pier and mitigation.

“Every time we have a storm, it undermines the pier road,” Smith added. “This will prevent that damage from happening. I’m really, really, excited about this. A year is a long time to wait to get something repaired. Finally, it’s fixing to be repaired.”

The next step is a required 15-day public comment period. Once it’s completed, the city can start the bidding process. Bidding will take around 30 days, according to Mayor Smith.

Weather permitting, the project could be completed as early as December.

