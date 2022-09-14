Feeling like fall tonight

It’s going to be a cool and refreshing night. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by early Wednesday morning. Some inland areas may fall into the upper 50s. The sky will stay clear.

Despite the cool start, Wednesday afternoon will be warm and sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Thankfully, the humidity will remain low. We’ll be in the mid 60s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be warm, sunny, and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

A little more humidity will creep in by Friday. There will be a small chance for isolated showers. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll have a slightly better chance for a few storms on Saturday and Sunday. It will be more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there is one tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that could become a depression this week. It will move westward, possibly into the Caribbean. At this time, there are no concerns for the Gulf.

