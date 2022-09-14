WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Feeling like fall tonight

Cool and crisp tonight. Warm and sunny tomorrow.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s going to be a cool and refreshing night. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s by early Wednesday morning. Some inland areas may fall into the upper 50s. The sky will stay clear.

Despite the cool start, Wednesday afternoon will be warm and sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Thankfully, the humidity will remain low. We’ll be in the mid 60s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be warm, sunny, and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

A little more humidity will creep in by Friday. There will be a small chance for isolated showers. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll have a slightly better chance for a few storms on Saturday and Sunday. It will be more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there is one tropical wave in the Central Atlantic that could become a depression this week. It will move westward, possibly into the Caribbean. At this time, there are no concerns for the Gulf.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate...
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
Austin Dakota Vick, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one...
Gulfport man faces three child pornography charges
One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according...
Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Taste of fall
Lower humidity
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Dry through the week
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Warm 80s with lower humidity today. Then, cooler tonight with some lower 60s by the coast and...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast