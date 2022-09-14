Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale

WLOX Careers
Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in America's Got Talent's finale. If they get the votes, they'll take home the winning prize.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale.

The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize.

The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium at Pearl River Community College.

Several people here said they’re keeping an eye out for this group and supporting them along the way.

Pearl River student body, city leaders and the public held a watch party to cheer on the trio.

Chapel Harts family says their proud of their hometown stars.

“For them to make it to AGT, our family is really talented as far as a a lot of singers in the family,” said relative Donald Hart. “Nobody has made it this far. For them to be on the big screen tonight competing for finals, it’s awesome.”

Attendees also voted for their favorite group of the night.

