WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sept. 10 until Oct. 8, according to WHNS. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Lake Marion located about 70 miles north of Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Austin Dakota Vick, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one...
Gulfport man faces three child pornography charges
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
FILE - Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis is seen at his home in Chicago, April 5, 2011.
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
Organizers form the Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a resort style site to be made...
Organization seeks to build $22M resort along Gulf Coast
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating Tuesday after R. Kelly’s lead attorney makes her...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly ‘degraded’ girl for his ‘sick pleasure’