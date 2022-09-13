WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

Beautiful Tuesday on the way with lower humidity! Highs in the 80s today. But some may see 50s after midnight tonight. Click and watch the forecast video for de
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A beautiful morning with temperatures dropping into the 60s across parts of South Mississippi. Highs this afternoon will reach the warm upper 80s. But, it might not be as uncomfortable as you’d expect since the humidity will be lower. More of a fall feel in the air today thanks to a recently passed cool front. Lows tonight will range from the lower 60s by the coast to the 50s inland. Expect a stretch of rain-free weather this week.

