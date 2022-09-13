Tuesday’s Forecast

A beautiful morning with temperatures dropping into the 60s across parts of South Mississippi. Highs this afternoon will reach the warm upper 80s. But, it might not be as uncomfortable as you’d expect since the humidity will be lower. More of a fall feel in the air today thanks to a recently passed cool front. Lows tonight will range from the lower 60s by the coast to the 50s inland. Expect a stretch of rain-free weather this week.

